Sajik Stadium to be Rebuilt by 2028

The City of Busan’s Mayor Park Heong-jun announced that it held a vision declaration ceremony for “Busan is a sport” at 2 pm on the 25th in the small meeting room I on the 12th floor of City Hall.

At the ceremony, Mayor Park and Lotte Giants CEO Lee Seok-hwan jointly declared business cooperation for the reconstruction of Sajik Baseball Stadium.

The joint declaration included contents such as the establishment of a business cooperation system for the reconstruction of Sajik Baseball Stadium, a partial burden of the reconstruction project cost of the Lotte Giants, and permission for use of profits or review of management consignment according to related laws and regulations.

Reconstruction of Sajik Baseball Stadium is one of the priority long-term drift tasks selected by the city of Busan.

The Giants are looking into the possibility of relocating to Asiad Main Stadium while the stadium gets rebuilt.

The new stadium is expected to be open-air as a dome stadium is viewed to be too expensive.

It’s expected to seat around 30,000 people.