SportsLotte GiantsSports News

Sajik Stadium to be Rebuilt by 2028

Haps Staff

The City of Busan’s Mayor Park Heong-jun announced that it held a vision declaration ceremony for “Busan is a sport” at 2 pm on the 25th in the small meeting room I on the 12th floor of City Hall.

At the ceremony, Mayor Park and Lotte Giants CEO Lee Seok-hwan jointly declared business cooperation for the reconstruction of Sajik Baseball Stadium. 

The joint declaration included contents such as the establishment of a business cooperation system for the reconstruction of Sajik Baseball Stadium, a partial burden of the reconstruction project cost of the Lotte Giants, and permission for use of profits or review of management consignment according to related laws and regulations.

Reconstruction of Sajik Baseball Stadium is one of the priority long-term drift tasks selected by the city of Busan.

The Giants are looking into the possibility of relocating to Asiad Main Stadium while the stadium gets rebuilt.

The new stadium is expected to be open-air as a dome stadium is viewed to be too expensive.

It’s expected to seat around 30,000 people.

 

 

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
7.1 ° C
7.1 °
7.1 °
55 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Wed
20 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 