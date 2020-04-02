Image courtesy of Janna Vladimirovna
Lifestyle

Sakhalin Businessman Makes $100,000 Donation to Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic in Korea

Janna Vladimirovna

Recently, we have witnessed a high degree of consciousness of many South Korean citizens in the fight against coronavirus.

South Koreans impress us not only with their discipline and responsibility but also by their feasible participation in the charity movement — corporations donate money for the development of medicine and additional medical equipment for hospitals, company employees carry out joint campaigns for blood donation for patients, the campaign to “give up a mask for somebody who needs it more” when people refuse masks provided by the state at a preferential price.

There are also individuals who donate money to charitable foundations to combat the epidemic. And among them are not only South Korean citizens, but also Russians.

Second-generation Sakhalin Korean Oleg K. Kan, who has been living with his family in Busan for several years, recently donated 122.5 million won ($100,000) USD to the Sarane Yolme City Charity Foundation.

The fund provides financial support to regions affected by the epidemic and to specific people.

Kan is known in Sakhalin as a major fishery manager and chairman of the board of trustees of the Rodny Ostrov Regional Fund, which provides financial support to low-income and talented children, as well as novice athletes.

In particular, he built the Vostok Sports Base for children.

“Korea has become my second home. My parents live here in Ansan. I have many friends among the local Koreans,” Oleg says. “I consider it my duty to contribute to the common cause.”

blank
Janna Vladimirovna
Janna has a PhD in Philological studies and is the founder of the Russian Cultural Center in Busan, a member of the Busan Foreign Residents' Association, and an instructor in Russian Language at Gyeongsang National University.

Sakhalin Businessman Makes $100,000 Donation to Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic in Korea

Travel

