Sales of 48-Hour “Visit Busan Pass” Suspended Until March 24

Sales of the 48-hour ‘Visit Busan Pass’, a convenient card for foreign tourists exploring Busan’s major attractions, have reached full capacity and will be temporarily halted until the 24th.

According to Busan City officials, the online sales of the Visit Busan Pass 48-hour card were halted from the 29th of last month, followed by offline sales from the 1st of this month due to inventory shortages.

Out of the 5,700 48-hour pass cards, only 30 remain unsold after an overwhelming demand in the past month.

Initially prepared to last for two to three months, the stock was quickly depleted due to unexpectedly high demand, prompting the city to expedite inventory replenishment. Presently, orders for 16,500 48-hour pass cards have been placed.

In the previous month, a total of 14,288 Visit Busan passes (including 24-hour and 48-hour passes, as well as Big 3 and Big 5 options) were sold, surpassing the city’s target of 5,300 tickets by nearly threefold.

This sales performance also exceeded the previous record of 13,613 set in September of the last year.

The city had previously introduced additional member stores for the Visit Busan Pass and adjusted the prices of 24-hour and 48-hour passes upwards (from 49,000 won to 55,000 won, and from 69,000 won to 85,000 won, respectively) starting December 15.

Following a sales suspension until January of the current year, sales recommenced in February.

Despite February being the off-season for tourism in Busan, the demand for the pass exceeded expectations.

During the suspension period of the 48-hour Visit Busan Pass card sales, tourists can still purchase a 48-hour pass through the mobile app and utilize tourist facilities even if they already possess a pass.

Both online and offline sales of 48-hour ticket cards will resume from the 25th. Meanwhile, the remaining 24-hour tickets, as well as Big 3 and Big 5 tickets, priced at 45,000 won and 65,000 won, respectively, can be purchased as usual.

According to the city and the Busan Tourism Organization, the influx of foreign tourists in January of the current year is estimated to be twice that of January last year at 63,333.

While exact figures for February have yet to be released, a similar trend is anticipated.