Sales of Household and Leisure Goods Rise Significantly This Summer in Busan

With prolonged COVID-19, sales of camping, golf, and home-related products increased significantly in Busan during this summer vacation.

Lotte Department Store in Busan announced that as a result of analyzing the sales of all products from July to August 10, golf products increased by 35% and outdoor products by 33% compared to the same period last year.

During the same period, furniture sales also increased by 40%.

The number of people enjoying golf and camping or staying at home during the summer vacation season has increased.

Travel

