Sales of Laptops and Mobile Devices Surge in Busan as Online Home Schooling Begins

BeFM News

Sales of electronic goods such as laptops have skyrocketed in Busan with the spring semester to commence soon.

According to Lotte Department Store in Busan, laptop sales increased by over three-fold when comparing sales from the 3rd to the 5th of this year to last year.

Mobile device sales, including tablet PCs and wireless earphones, also increased by about 150% over the same period.

In the Busan area, E-Mart’s tablet PC sales skyrocketed by seven times in the past two weeks compared to the same period last year.

Schools Open Step-by-Step Around the Nation

Middle schools and high schools in Korea are now open online as students stay home to avoid the coronavirus that has infected more than 10,000 people.

Last week, the government announced plans to first resume online classes for seniors at middle schools and high schools before expanding the remote learning program to other graders.

Grades 1 and 2 at middle schools and high schools as well as grades 4 to 6 at elementary schools will begin the new semester next Thursday.

Grades 1 to 3 at elementary schools will start taking online classes from April 20.

Travel

