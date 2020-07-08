Sales of Limited Public Masks to Stop on July 12

The sale of limited public masks at select pharmacies will end on July 12th.

According to Yonhap, the Korea Food and Drug Administration will abolish the law which limited the sales of masks in February.

The sales of masks were limited at the end of February due to a shortage of masks and hoarding by some.

As production of K94 masks has increased to 100 million masks per week, prices of the masks have also been falling.

Masks will be available at pharmacies, marts, convenience stores, and online.