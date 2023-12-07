Lifestyle

Sales of Whisky Sees a Significant Rise in Korea

After years of decline, South Korea has witnessed a notable surge in whiskey imports in 2023 as the number of “Highball bars” continues to become popular.

Trade statistics from the Korea Customs Service unveiled on the 23rd highlight a remarkable 26.8% increase in the import volume of whiskeys, encompassing Scotch, bourbon, and rye, from January to October compared to the same period last year, totaling 26,937 tons.

The import figure is poised to surpass the 2002 record of 27,379 tons, reaching an anticipated 30,000 tons by the end of this year.

However, the monetary value of whiskey imports amounted to $221.46 million, which was only an increase of 1.5% from the previous year and suggesting an influx of relatively affordable whisky.

This trend aligns with the rising popularity of mixing whiskey with carbonated water and tonic water.

By country, the United Kingdom dominated with an 80.6% share, importing 21,698 tons, followed by the United States (3,161 tons), Japan (1,043 tons), and Ireland (616 tons).

