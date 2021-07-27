Dine & Drink

Salmonella Bacteria Cause of Mass Food Poisoning at Milmyeon Restaurant in Yeonje-gu

Haps Staff

Salmonella bacteria was found to have caused food poisoning symptoms on more than 450 customers at a milmyeon restaurant in Yeonje-gu.

According to Busan city, an epidemiological investigation detected Salmonella from the egg garnish and pickled radish at the restaurant.

Some 450 citizens of approximately 700 who ate between lunchtime on the 18th and the morning of the 19th reported symptoms complaining of high fever or diarrhea. Health officials are investigating other customers who ate at the restaurant during the same time.

104 people were hospitalized with two people with severe symptoms who received dialysis in the ICU.

The restaurant has been closed since the afternoon of the 19th.

Haps Staff
