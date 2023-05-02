The Busan Marine Natural History Museum’s new exhibition, “Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan,” is currently open to the public until May 12, 2024.

The exhibition is being held at the Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, which is a branch of the BMNHM located in the Hwamyeong-dong neighborhood of Buk-gu district.

Event Information

Period: April 28, 2023 – May 12, 2024

Venue: Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum (Annex of Busan Marine Natural History Museum)

Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website: www.busan.go.kr/sea/index

How to get there:

By metro: Hwamyeong Station (metro line 2) exit 1. Walk about 10 minutes toward Hwamyeong Train Station (Gyeongbu Line, National Railway).

By bus: Get off Bus 111, 121, 126, 59, Geumjeong-gu village bus 1, or Buk-gu village bus 3 at Waseok Bus Stop and walk for 11 minutes.