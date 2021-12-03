Salvation Army Holiday Red Kettles Return to Busan and Gyeongnam Region

On December 1, the Salvation Army in Busan and the Gyeongnam region held their annual bell-ringing ceremony in front of Lotte Department Store in Seomyeon to mark the start of their 2021 Red Kettle Christmas campaign and begin their annual holiday fundraising activities.

The campaign will continue until Christmas Day at a total of 14 locations in Busan and major cities in the Gyeongnam region with the goal of collecting 150 million won.

The fundraising activities plan to take place at street corners, toll gates, online and through item donations.

In Busan, the Salvation Army red kettles will be appearing at 14 locations, including the metro stations at Jagalchi, Nampo-dong, Seomyeon (Lotte and Daehyeon Underground Shopping Centers), Dongnae, Yeonsan, Suyeong, Deokcheon, Centum City, Nopo and Busan Station, street of Nampo-dong and Lotte Department Store in Dongnae and Gwangbok.

The Red Kettle campaign kicks off at 350 locations nationwide with the goal of collecting 5.5 billion won. Donations will support funds for the underprivileged, for welfare facilities and for welfare projects to strengthen the social safety net.

Last year, the red kettles in Busan and the Gyeongnam region collected 113 million won. It was used to support emergency relief for COVID-19 vulnerable groups, welfare projects for the elderly and disabled, multicultural families, fostering and sheltering of children and youth.