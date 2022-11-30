Salvation Army Holiday Red Kettles Return to Busan

The city of Busan will hold a launching ceremony for the Salvation Army charity campaign in front of the Lotte Department Store in Seomyeon tomorrow.

Some 400 locations nationwide are participating with the aim of raising 6 billion won this year.

Busan and Gyeongnam will carry out the fundraising event for a month starting tomorrow.

Fundraising pots will be installed in 14 major areas in Busan with the goal of raising 200 million won.

In Busan, the Salvation Army red kettles will be appearing at 14 locations, including the metro stations at Jagalchi, Nampo-dong, Seomyeon (Lotte and Daehyeon Underground Shopping Centers), Dongnae, Yeonsan, Suyeong, Deokcheon, Centum City, Nopo and Busan Station, street of Nampo-dong and Lotte Department Store in Dongnae and Gwangbok.