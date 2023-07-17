Dine & Drink

Samgyetang Prices Continue to Rise

By Haps Staff

The price of samgyetang, a popular summer health food, has surpassed 16,000 won. Even if prepared at home, the cost of ingredients alone reaches 9,000 won.

Last month, the average price of a bowl of samgyetang in Seoul was 16,423 won, a 10.3% increase compared to the previous year.

Similarly, the average price in Busan rose by 7.8%.

The rising costs are attributed to factors such as increased prices of chicken, chestnuts, green onions, and herbs, as well as higher energy expenses for poultry farms.

However, there is a slight downward trend in chicken prices ahead of the Chobok holiday.

