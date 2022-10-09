Samik Beach Town’s Iconic Cherry Blossom Trees to Disappear in a Few Years

The cherry blossom road at Samik Beach Town in Namcheon-dong which is considered one of Busan’s spring cherry blossom prime viewing spots has finally reached a ‘cherry blossom ending’ with the reconstruction of the apartment.

The Reconstruction Association said it would create a space where citizens can enjoy cherry blossom viewing by planting nearly 400 cherry trees in landscaped green spaces such as children’s parks.

The cherry blossom road is predicted to have its last blooms in 2024.

According to the Namcheon District 2 Reconstruction and Maintenance Association, all the Yoshino cherry trees on the cherry blossom road that crosses the Samik Beach Town complex in Namcheon-dong, Suyeong-gu and the cherry blossom road on Gwangan Beach Road that surrounds the apartment are expected to be removed according to the reconstruction of the apartment.

In 1980, when the Samik Beach Town apartment building was completed, the cherry blossom road was loved as a place for cherry blossom viewing nationwide as it blooms full of pink flowers in spring.

A total of 472 cherry trees were planted on the 1.4km-long road including the Samik Beach Town Apartment Complex and Gwangan Beach Road, creating a so-called ‘Cherry Blossom Tunnel’ between March and April every year.

However, due to reconstruction, the current cherry blossom road is set to disappear.

Instead, the redevelopment association plans to plant 389 new cherry trees in green spaces such as children’s parks inside the newly created apartment complex.

According to the association, 270 of them are cherry trees with a height of about 5m and a diameter of 18cm or more. It is said that the new cherry trees will not be built in the form of a cherry blossom road planted along a long road as it is today.

Cherry trees plucked out for reconstruction are not replanted elsewhere. The lifespan of a cherry tree is 50 to 60 years, because the remaining lifespan of a tree planted 42 years ago is not long and there is a high possibility of death even if it is transplanted to another place.

At the end of last month, the Reconstruction Association received permission for business implementation from the Suyeong-gu Office, and the reconstruction began in earnest.

The Reconstruction Association believes that the cherry trees will be removed once the relocation and demolition begin in earnest after receiving approval for management disposal, which is the next reconstruction procedure.

Considering that it usually takes about 1 year and 6 months from the time of business implementation approval to the management disposition approval, and it can take as short as several months to several years depending on the situation, it is expected that you will be able to enjoy cherry blossom viewing here for at least two years.