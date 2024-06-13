Events

Samjeong Tower 5th Anniversary Month-Long Festival

Samjeong Tower in Seomyeon is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a series of events from June 14th to July 7th. Visitors can enjoy a range of activities and promotions designed to mark this milestone.

The anniversary celebrations will kick off with the ‘Marketum’ collaboration festival, featuring an ‘Asian Night Market’ theme.

From June 14th to 16th, the market will span from the outdoor plaza to the 8th floor, operating from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Highlights include a caricature session with popular SNS artist ‘Shanti,’ a singing and dancing contest with a grand prize of 500,000 won, and a DJ party at ‘Q. Lounge’ on the 8th floor starting at 4 p.m. Additionally, ‘Sindo Market’ steak restaurant will unveil a new menu for the first 100 patrons each day.

Following this, ‘Brand Week’ will run from June 17th to July 7th. The event is divided into three rounds:

Round 1 (June 17-23): Fashion and retail brands such as Uniqlo, 8 Seconds, Wonder Place, Planet B, and Flying Tiger.

Round 2 (June 24-30): Renowned Busan restaurants including Dim Tao, Eobambu, New Rou Mengwanz, and Giant Gomtang Kichi Nito.

Round 3 (July 1-7): Kids & Mom section featuring Running Man Laser Arena, Gundam Base, Igaja Hair, and Ganong Beauty.

During the festival, visitors can enter a daily drawing for an Air Busan trip to Bangkok, with additional chances to win prizes such as Haeundae Blue Line Park tickets and restaurant tasting vouchers through instant lotteries. A ‘Reels Contest’ will also take place, offering a 300,000 won gift exchange voucher as a prize.

In addition to the festivities, Samjeong Tower is undergoing a significant product mix (MD) reorganization. The 10th-floor attraction, Running Man & Play Tongsan, is set to reopen with new content in September.

Various brands, including food, beverage, and fashion outlets, will also see refurbishments by the end of the year.

 

