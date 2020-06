The Busan Rugby Club are hosting the Stars & Stripes (USFK Military Rugby) and Goblins RC (Ulsan) on the 4th of July for an afternoon of rugby.

In preparation for the upcoming 15s match against Seoul, they will have a group training session starting at 1 p.m.

Game schedule

14:15 – Bandits Vs Stars & Stripes

15:15 – Bandits Vs Goblins

16:15 – Mixed teams (Independence Day Special – USA Vs World)

18:45 – Refreshments at the Wolfhound.