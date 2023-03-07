Samnak Spring Sports Day

This Saturday, the Busan Rugby Club and Laochra Busan Gaelic Club will join forces for their season-opening Samrak Spring Sports Day.

The event will begin at 11 am and will involve a range of fun activities that borrow aspects from both legendary sports.

All are invited and encouraged to come. No experience in either sport is necessary. The day will include games, team-building activities, and a few friendly competitions followed by some refreshments at the park at the end of the day, thanks to Galmegi Brewing.

