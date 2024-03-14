Image: Buk-gu District Office
Samrak and Hwamyeong Ecological Park Outdoor Swimming Pools Won’t Open Again This Year

By Haps Staff

The reopening of the outdoor swimming pools at Samrak and Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Busan is highly unlikely again this summer after being closed for five and six years, respectively.

The Nakdong River Management Headquarters cited the need for repair work due to aging facilities, insufficient budget allocation, and the absence of detailed design services as reasons for the closure.

These pools, popular among citizens for their affordability, had been eagerly awaited for reopening, however, the pools haven’t opened in years and have become neglected.

There has been talk of both facilities changing to nature-friendly facilities which can be used year-round.

As plans are in the very early stages, it’s not likely the pools will ever reopen and it may take a few years for final plans and any construction of other facilities to take place.

