Samrak and Hwamyeong Ecological Park Outdoor Swimming Pools Likely Won’t Open Again This Year

The reopening of the outdoor swimming pools at Samrak and Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Busan is highly unlikely this summer after being closed for four and five years, respectively.

The Nakdong River Management Headquarters cited the need for repair work due to aging facilities, insufficient budget allocation, and the absence of detailed design services as reasons for the closure.

These pools, popular among citizens for their affordability, have been eagerly awaited for reopening.

Despite improved conditions for normalization, concerns are raised about the headquarters’ lack of urgency in addressing the necessary work.

The uncertainty surrounding the completion of repairs leaves the opening for next summer uncertain as well.