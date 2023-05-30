Image: Buk-gu District Office
Sports News

Samrak and Hwamyeong Ecological Park Outdoor Swimming Pools Likely Won’t Open Again This Year

By Haps Staff

The reopening of the outdoor swimming pools at Samrak and Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Busan is highly unlikely this summer after being closed for four and five years, respectively.

The Nakdong River Management Headquarters cited the need for repair work due to aging facilities, insufficient budget allocation, and the absence of detailed design services as reasons for the closure.

These pools, popular among citizens for their affordability, have been eagerly awaited for reopening.

Despite improved conditions for normalization, concerns are raised about the headquarters’ lack of urgency in addressing the necessary work.

The uncertainty surrounding the completion of repairs leaves the opening for next summer uncertain as well.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan to Launch Korea’s First Tour Bus Exclusively for People With Disabilities

19th Busan International Dance Festival Kicks Off This Friday

Hanbok Fashion Show Held to Promote Hadong World Tea Expo

6월 부분개장하는 해운대·송정 해수욕장, 수질·모래 모두 적합

Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival to Start Application Process for the “Hanging Lanterns of Hope”

Baskin Robbins Introduces Three “917 Beverages”

Busan
overcast clouds
17.8 ° C
17.8 °
17.8 °
82 %
5.9kmh
94 %
Tue
18 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 