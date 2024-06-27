Image: Samsung Store
Shopping, Home & Living

Samsung Store Lotte Busan Main Branch Grand Re-Opening Set for July 5th

By Haps Staff

The Samsung Store at Lotte Department Store’s Busan Main Branch, located in Seomyeon will officially reopen on July 5th following extensive expansion and renewal.

Key upgrades include an expanded space, with the store’s area increasing from 192㎡ to 248㎡, allowing for a more comprehensive display of home appliances and mobile products.

A dedicated counseling zone for marriage and moving-in consultations has been established to provide personalized advice and product comparisons.

Additionally, the store layout has been optimized to enhance the shopping experience, making it easier for customers to navigate and find products.

To celebrate the grand opening, Samsung Store Lotte Busan is hosting various promotional events.

Customers purchasing select models by July 31st will receive points worth up to 280,000 won, and the first 50 customers will receive special gifts.

A ‘Newlywed Preparation A-Z’ class, led by a professional wedding planner, will offer valuable tips for wedding preparations.

On the first two weekends of July, professional artists will host ‘Couple Caricatures’ (July 6-7) and ‘Lettering’ events (July 13-14).

From July 11th to 21st, visitors can experience the latest Galaxy products at a special pop-up event.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Mega Mart’s Gijang Branch Relauches as a Food Specialty Mart

Grand Shopping Festival “2024 Busan Brand Festa” Taking Place at BEXCO This Weekend

Bath & Body Works Opens in Korea

Hyundai Department Store Busan Branch to Reopen as ‘Connect Hyundai’ in September

Namcheon Mega Mart Holding Grand Farewell Sale

‘Busan Fashion Market with Busan Fashion Creation Studio & Wave’ Taking Place Until the 18th

The Latest

Busan Creates The Nation’s First Safety Complex For Single Households

Memories of Busan, Urban Sketch

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Convenience Stores Turning To Unique Food Industry Collaborations

Korea Destinations: Gangju Sunflower Festival in Haman-gun

Yangsan City Opens Urban Summer Resort Water Parks on July 12th

Busan
heavy intensity rain
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
88 %
2.6kmh
100 %
Thu
21 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 