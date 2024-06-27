Samsung Store Lotte Busan Main Branch Grand Re-Opening Set for July 5th

The Samsung Store at Lotte Department Store’s Busan Main Branch, located in Seomyeon will officially reopen on July 5th following extensive expansion and renewal.

Key upgrades include an expanded space, with the store’s area increasing from 192㎡ to 248㎡, allowing for a more comprehensive display of home appliances and mobile products.

A dedicated counseling zone for marriage and moving-in consultations has been established to provide personalized advice and product comparisons.

Additionally, the store layout has been optimized to enhance the shopping experience, making it easier for customers to navigate and find products.

To celebrate the grand opening, Samsung Store Lotte Busan is hosting various promotional events.

Customers purchasing select models by July 31st will receive points worth up to 280,000 won, and the first 50 customers will receive special gifts.

A ‘Newlywed Preparation A-Z’ class, led by a professional wedding planner, will offer valuable tips for wedding preparations.

On the first two weekends of July, professional artists will host ‘Couple Caricatures’ (July 6-7) and ‘Lettering’ events (July 13-14).

From July 11th to 21st, visitors can experience the latest Galaxy products at a special pop-up event.