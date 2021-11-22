TravelLocal Destinations

Sanbok Road to Hold First Light Festival From Today

Haps Staff

Jung-gu district has announced that it will hold the first light festival called the “Sanbok Sky Festival” on the 1.2km section of Sanbok Road in Daecheon-dong and Yeongju-dong.

The main lighting sections will be at the rooftop of Daecheong Parking Lot and at the Yeongju Sky Noon Observatory, both of which offer views of Busan Port.

The district will install LED decorations on trees and on retaining walls as well as media installations and photo zones.

The festival plans to run from November 22 through January 9, 2022.

There are concerns, however, that the installations may cause traffic issues around the area as the streets are very narrow in some sections.

Haps Staff
