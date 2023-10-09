Sancheong Expo Surpasses 1 Million Visitors in 24 Days

The 2023 Sancheong World Traditional Medicine Port Aging Expo, themed “Promise of the Future, Traditional Medicine in the World,” achieved a remarkable feat by welcoming over 1 million visitors in just 24 days since its opening.

This achievement came 4 days earlier than the 2013 Sancheong Expo, showcasing its tremendous popularity.

The organizing committee credits the Expo’s success to its scenic location in Donguibogam Village, offering relaxation amidst nature.

Various exhibition halls, including the Anti-Aging Healing Hall and Hyeminseo, which are unique to the Expo, have also contributed to its appeal.

Additionally, live performances by renowned Korean artists and cultural performances in various spaces further enhanced the visitor experience.

Moreover, the Gujeolcho flowers near Mureungyo Bridge have added to the Expo’s allure, drawing in more visitors.

The Expo has also seen significant achievements in export consultations, with 18 export agreements worth $11.71 million signed, nearing its $12 million target.

The event runs through the 19th of October.