Image: Sancheong-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Sancheong-gun Completes Jirisan Naedae Ecological Trail Suspension Bridge

By Haps Staff

The Jirisan Naedae Ecological Trail Suspension Bridge has opened in Sancheong-gun.

Located in Yechi Village, Sicheon-myeon, the construction of the bridge began in January last year and recently concluded, with a total investment of 1.8 billion won.

The suspension bridge spans 103 meters in length and 1.5 meters in width, constructed from weather-resistant steel, an eco-friendly material that harmonizes with the natural surroundings.

The new bridge is expected to become a popular spot for hikers visiting Jiri Mountain, offering panoramic views of Cheonwangbong Peak and the scenic Naedae Valley.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

17 Gyeongnam Islands Selected as “Islands to Visit in 2024”

Completion Ceremony Held for Yangsan Sasong Station Transfer Center

Gimhae City’s Public Sangdong Forest Campground Construction Set to Begin

Korea Destinations: Explore the Best Summer Destinations in Gyeongnam

Korea Destinations: Gangju Sunflower Festival in Haman-gun

Yangsan City Opens Urban Summer Resort Water Parks on July 12th

The Latest

부산시, 2024 별바다부산 나이트 페스타 개최

17 Gyeongnam Islands Selected as “Islands to Visit in 2024”

Self-Driving Shuttle Buses to Launch in Osiria Tourist Complex Next Year

Shinpyeong Janglim Gym Opens

Jr. Whopper Special at Burger King

Busan Cultural Center Presents “400 Years of Western Art: From Monet to Warhol” Exhibition

Busan
broken clouds
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
83 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Mon
24 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 