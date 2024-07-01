Sancheong-gun Completes Jirisan Naedae Ecological Trail Suspension Bridge

The Jirisan Naedae Ecological Trail Suspension Bridge has opened in Sancheong-gun.

Located in Yechi Village, Sicheon-myeon, the construction of the bridge began in January last year and recently concluded, with a total investment of 1.8 billion won.

The suspension bridge spans 103 meters in length and 1.5 meters in width, constructed from weather-resistant steel, an eco-friendly material that harmonizes with the natural surroundings.

The new bridge is expected to become a popular spot for hikers visiting Jiri Mountain, offering panoramic views of Cheonwangbong Peak and the scenic Naedae Valley.