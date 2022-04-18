Sancheong-gun Deokyangjeon Chunhyang Grand Festival Held

Sancheong-gun Deokyangjeon Chunhyang Grand Festival was held on the 16th at Deokyangjeon, Geumseo-myeon, Sancheong-gun, a rite to commemorate the 10th King Gugu and Queen Gyehwa of Garakguk.

Lee Sang-ryul, head of the Gyeongnam Police Agency, and Jeon Bo-sam, former director of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Kim Gil-soo, president of the Gyeongnam Cultural Center Association, served as Jongheon-gwan. Also in attendance were heads of local organizations from all over the country, including Munjung and Yurim.

Deokyangjeon, one of the representative relics of the Gaya period, was designated as Cultural Property Material No. 50 in Gyeongnam in 1983.

Deokyangjeon is surrounded by a rectangular stone wall along with Indeokmun, and there are buildings such as Hongsalmun, Yeongjeongak, Anhyanggak, Chumojae, Dongjae, Seojae, and Haesanru.

Deokyangjeon’s Spring/Chuhyang Daeje, which was selected as the best Seonhyeon rite in Gyeongnam province, is held on March 16th and September 16th of the lunar calendar every year.

In addition, Deokyangjeon is continuing its efforts to inherit traditional culture by holding the sakmang hyangrye on the first day of the lunar calendar and the full moon every month.