Sancheong-gun Holds Exciting Regular Performances on Weekends

Sancheong-gun in Gyeongnam province has announced that it will be hosting ‘permanent weekend performances’ on the 20th and 21st.

One of the highlights of the event is a theater troupe called Keun’s Madang, which will be presenting a play called ‘Hyojajeon’ at 2:00 pm in Donguibogam Village.

‘Hyojajeon’ tells the story of two sons named Gap-dong and Gwi-nam who care for their sick mother. The play uses the unique humor of Madanggeuk to express the importance of family and the true meaning of filial piety.

Another performance scheduled for the 20th at 3:00 pm will take place at the Gyeongmu Song parking lot in Namsa Yedam Village. This performance features ‘Gumi Mueul Nongak,’ an intangible cultural asset of Gyeongsangbuk-do. ‘Gumi Mueul Nongak’ is closely connected with the creative musical ‘Taejogyoseojeon’ and seeks an audience to enjoy the performance.

Gumi Mueul Nongak, designated as Gyeongsangbuk-do Intangible Cultural Property No. 40, originated when a monk named Jeong Jae-jin from Sudasa Temple taught villagers how to perform folk music. The art was later carried on by Lee Gun-seon, born in 1867 and residing in Ogari, Mueul-myeon, who added his own modifications. The tradition of Nongak has been passed down by local residents, with a clear transmission lineage, and is highly regarded for its traditional and historical significance.