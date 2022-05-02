Image: Sancheong-gun
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Sancheong-gun Plans to Build a Children’s Forest Experience Center in Seongcheol Park

Haps Staff

Sancheong-gun announced that it would create a Children’s Forest Experience Center in Seongcheol Park at Mukgok Ecological Forest in Danseong-myeon.

The children’s forest experience center to be created is planned to be used as a space where children can commune with nature and develop their imaginations in the forest.

It is expected that the five senses will be developed through the process of seeing, hearing, feeling, and touching while running around freely in nature through the operation of a program to experience the various functions of the forest.

When the Children’s Forest Experience Center is established in Sancheong-gun in 2023, an infant forest instructor will be dispatched to provide educational programs for daycare centers and kindergartens.

In addition, it plans to make it available for family visitors with general infants.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
moderate rain
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
76 %
8.2kmh
100 %
Mon
12 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 