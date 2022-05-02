Sancheong-gun Plans to Build a Children’s Forest Experience Center in Seongcheol Park

Sancheong-gun announced that it would create a Children’s Forest Experience Center in Seongcheol Park at Mukgok Ecological Forest in Danseong-myeon.

The children’s forest experience center to be created is planned to be used as a space where children can commune with nature and develop their imaginations in the forest.

It is expected that the five senses will be developed through the process of seeing, hearing, feeling, and touching while running around freely in nature through the operation of a program to experience the various functions of the forest.

When the Children’s Forest Experience Center is established in Sancheong-gun in 2023, an infant forest instructor will be dispatched to provide educational programs for daycare centers and kindergartens.

In addition, it plans to make it available for family visitors with general infants.