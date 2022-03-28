Sancheong-gun Samjang-myeon Creates Spring Flower Paths Along the National Roads

Sancheong-gun, Samjang-myeon announced that it would create a flower road at the Daehamae intersection and along the national road in spring.

Moss and Youngsanhong were planted along the national road and in addition, Yeongsanhong was additionally planted in Seokha Small Park to provide more color to the resting space.

Samjang-myeon is working hard to create a flower path on National Highway 59, planting trees to improve the scenery of the dukbang path, and creating a flower path along the river promenade section.