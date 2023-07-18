Sancheong-gun Takes Action to Curb Alcohol Consumption in Restricted Zones

Sancheong-gun has announced the implementation of a prohibition zone starting next month, aiming to create a healthier drinking culture within the region.

The decision comes as part of the ‘Ordinance on the Creation and Support of a Healthy Drinking Culture in Sancheong-gun’ and will encompass 42 designated areas, including elementary, middle, and high schools, kindergartens, and daycare centers.

To ensure compliance, Sancheong-gun plans to enforce fines for alcohol consumption within these prohibited zones starting from January of next year, following a period of guidance and education until December of this year.

During this guidance phase, informative signboards will be installed to clearly indicate the restricted areas and various promotional activities will be carried out to raise awareness.

Of particular concern are the areas dedicated to the protection of children and adolescents, such as schools, kindergartens, and daycare centers, which will be included in the prohibition zones. Furthermore, there are plans to expand these restrictions to additional locations in the future.

An official from Sancheong-gun expressed hope that the establishment of prohibition zones would foster a healthier drinking culture by addressing issues such as changing perceptions of alcohol and safety concerns in places where children and adolescents should be safeguarded.

Moreover, the ‘Sancheong-gun Ordinance on Creating and Supporting a Healthy Drinking Culture Environment’ specifies that prohibited areas may also include children’s play facilities, youth activity centers, public libraries, city parks, bus stops, and taxi stands, in addition to daycare centers, kindergartens, and schools.