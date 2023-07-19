Sancheong-gun to Increase Taxi Base Rate Starting Next Month

Starting next month, Sancheong-gun will implement an increase in the taxi base rate from 4,700 won to 5,600 won.

The upcoming fare adjustment, the first in four years since 2019, takes into account various factors such as rising transportation costs, wage growth, inflation, and the challenging business conditions faced by the taxi industry, including deficits in 2021.

During the Sancheong-gun Price Countermeasure Working Committee held last month on the 22nd, a complex surcharge rate of 42% (5,700 won) was initially proposed. However, after considering the residents’ burden, the final decision was made to set the complex surcharge rate at 40% (5,600 won) along with a calling fee of 1,000 won.

Under the revised fare structure, the basic taxi fare for distances up to 2km will be 5,600 won, with an additional charge of 150 won for every 130m beyond the initial 2km.

Furthermore, a time-based rate of 150 won per 31 seconds will be applied, along with a 20% surcharge and a 30% off-hours surcharge for late-night operations from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Earlier this year, Gyeongnam Province also raised the basic taxi fare from 3,300 won to 4,000 won, following deliberation and resolution by the Consumer Policy Committee, which came into effect on June 10.

Additionally, adjustments were made to the distance fare (from 133m to 130m), the unit time, from 34 seconds to 31 seconds, and the late-night surcharge period from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m..