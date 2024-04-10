Image: Sancheong-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Sancheong-gun’s 2024 Black Pig & Wild Greens Festival Taking Place This Weekend

By Haps Staff

Sancheong-gun is set to host the ‘2024 Sancheong Black Pig & Wild Greens Festa’ from the 12th to the 14th in the Donguibogam Village area.

Organized by the Sancheong-gun Agricultural Cooperative and the Korea Succession Agricultural Management Association, the event aims to promote local specialties and boost the economy.

Visitors can enjoy discounted sales of Sancheong black pork and wild vegetables, along with various programs such as a pork roaster, barbecue area, and a black pork promotion center.

Sancheong black pork, known for its quality and flavor, will be offered at discounts of 35-50%. Additionally, pulled pork sandwiches made with Sancheong’s mild rice bread will be introduced, enhancing the culinary experience.

This festival not only showcases the rich flavors of Sancheong’s black pig and mountain vegetables but also highlights the region’s unique cultural heritage.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: Explore the Beauty of Gyeongnam This Spring

Gimhae City Completes Multi-Purpose Stadium at Hambak Park

Tongyeong City Beautifies Parks and Green Spaces for Spring Season

Yangsan City’s Sports Infrastructure Expansion Announced

Korea in Photos: Digging for Spring in the Namhae Mud Flats

Korea Destinations: Enjoy Colorful Spring Flowers at Dokbongsan Well-being Park

The Latest

International Passenger Numbers at Gimhae Airport Nearing Pre-Pandemic Levels

Many Major Automakers Opting Out of This Year’s Busan Mobility Show

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Today

Korea Destinations: Explore the Beauty of Gyeongnam This Spring

Busan Citizens Park Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special Art Exhibition

Winning Design Revealed for Busan’s ‘Thought Forest Experience Education Center’

Busan
overcast clouds
13.1 ° C
13.1 °
13.1 °
59 %
2.3kmh
100 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 