Sancheong-gun’s 2024 Black Pig & Wild Greens Festival Taking Place This Weekend

Sancheong-gun is set to host the ‘2024 Sancheong Black Pig & Wild Greens Festa’ from the 12th to the 14th in the Donguibogam Village area.

Organized by the Sancheong-gun Agricultural Cooperative and the Korea Succession Agricultural Management Association, the event aims to promote local specialties and boost the economy.

Visitors can enjoy discounted sales of Sancheong black pork and wild vegetables, along with various programs such as a pork roaster, barbecue area, and a black pork promotion center.

Sancheong black pork, known for its quality and flavor, will be offered at discounts of 35-50%. Additionally, pulled pork sandwiches made with Sancheong’s mild rice bread will be introduced, enhancing the culinary experience.

This festival not only showcases the rich flavors of Sancheong’s black pig and mountain vegetables but also highlights the region’s unique cultural heritage.