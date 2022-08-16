Sancheong Healing Concert to Take Place on the 19th

Sancheong Healing Concert will take place at 7 pm on the 19th at Wonji Dunchi, Sinan-myeon, Sancheong-gun.

This event was prepared to promote Sancheong-gun, the clean valley of Mt. Jirisan, and to pray for the realization of ‘a new change, a happy Sancheong for all’.

It is intended to provide a place for sympathy and harmony with local residents as well as tourists.

Hosted by broadcaster Young-gu Jo and announcer Min-hee Kim, this event has a variety of attractions such as the ‘Flying Board Show’ and ‘Tron Dance’ where you can feel the grandeur and vitality of the night.

Invited singers such as Kim Hee-jae, Park Gun, Oh Yu-jin, and Seo Joo-kyung will be on stage to present an exciting trot performance.

Following the performance of ‘Shinan Wind Orchestra’ at Shinan Elementary School, which has won the Gold Medal for 10 consecutive years at the National Wind Ensemble Contest, performances by singers Kim Ran-i, Lee Guk, and Hwang Tae-san from Sancheong will excite local residents and tourists.