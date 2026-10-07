Sancheong Hosts Healing Walk at Donguibogam Village

Sancheong will hold its 2026 Healing Health Walk at Donguibogam Village on October 10 as part of the 26th Sancheong Herbal Medicine Festival.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon and features a roughly three-kilometer walking course that takes about 50 minutes to complete. Starting from the village lawn plaza, participants will pass Dongui Cafe, the Sancheong Museum of Korean Medicine and Sancheong Herbal Medicine Hall before returning to the starting point.

The morning will also include a prize drawing and health information booths.

Participation is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with registration taking place at the lawn plaza on the day of the event.