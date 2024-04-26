Image: Sancheong-gun
40th Sancheong Hwangmaesan Azalea Festival Begins Today

By Haps Staff

The 40th Sancheong Hwangmaesan Azalea Festival in the area of ​​Hwangmaesan Mountain in Beoppyeong-ri, Chahwang-myeon will run from the 27th to the 12th of May.

This year’s royal azalea festival is held with the theme of ‘Sancheong, colored by azaleas’

The Royal Azalea Festival operates a variety of experience events, agricultural and specialty product markets, and local restaurants, including a Royal Azalea harvest festival.

Image: Sancheong-gun

What to expect

At this year’s Azalea Festival, a variety of programs are prepared to provide various experiences.

In the Children’s Hwangmaesan Mountain Tracking Stamp Tour for children, if you collect stamps after passing through four barrier-free areas, you will receive a gift.

You can also capture the rich scent of azalea through the experience of making azalea soap and air freshener.

In addition, various participation events are held in which all visitors can participate, such as making a sotdae for happiness, a pottery wheel, and hand painting.

A market for agricultural specialties, specialty foods, and local restaurants, will also be organized.

blank
