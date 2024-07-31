Sancheong Jeokbyeoksan Piam Tunnel Unveils Rainbow-Colored Nighttime Lighting

Every evening, the Gyeongho River in Sancheong-gun comes alive with a stunning rainbow-colored display.

Sancheong-gun has installed nighttime landscape lighting along the Jeokbyeoksan Piam Tunnel in Sinan-myeon.

This new feature enhances the night view for citizens and visitors, offering a colorful and vibrant atmosphere.

The lighting project utilizes the 700-meter-long outer wall of Piam Tunnel to create a panoramic view towards the Gyeongho River.

The installation, which cost 500 million won, operates until 11 p.m. daily after sunset.