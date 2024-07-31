Image: Sancheong-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Sancheong Jeokbyeoksan Piam Tunnel Unveils Rainbow-Colored Nighttime Lighting

By Haps Staff

Every evening, the Gyeongho River in Sancheong-gun comes alive with a stunning rainbow-colored display.

Sancheong-gun has installed nighttime landscape lighting along the Jeokbyeoksan Piam Tunnel in Sinan-myeon.

This new feature enhances the night view for citizens and visitors, offering a colorful and vibrant atmosphere.

The lighting project utilizes the 700-meter-long outer wall of Piam Tunnel to create a panoramic view towards the Gyeongho River.

The installation, which cost 500 million won, operates until 11 p.m. daily after sunset.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Gahwa Recreational Leisure Garden to be Created in Sacheon

Korea Destinations: Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival Set for August 9-14

Gimhae City Launches Discount Event for Major Attractions During ‘2024 Gimhae Visit Year Special Travel Week’

Korea in Photos: Yonggang Village Blossoms with a New Flower Garden

Starfield Changwon to Scale Down Size to Overcome Construction Delays and Cost Surges

Korea Destinations: Enjoy a Spectacular Summer Trip to Sacheon

The Latest

BOUNCE 2024 Scheduled to Begin October 1

Events in Busan to Check Out This August

2024 International Juvenile Arts Festival Taking Place This Weekend

‘Dubai Chocolate’ Craze Sweeps Across South Korea

Gahwa Recreational Leisure Garden to be Created in Sacheon

Heating Rates in Haeundae New City to Increase 15%

Busan
clear sky
26.4 ° C
26.4 °
26.4 °
89 %
3kmh
0 %
Wed
26 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
30 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 