Sancheong Strawberries Harvested And Delivered Nationwide

Sancheong strawberries, noted for their taste and high-quality, have recently been harvested and delivered around the nation for consumption.

The strawberries, which are mainly grown around the Jirisan region, are popular for their high sugar content, vivid color, rich flesh, and long-lasting freshness.

Autumn sees a variety of strawberry delicacies at bakeries and cafes. The strawberries remain in-season until next May.

Around 800 farms in the Gyeongnam region grow strawberries in an area of around 430 hectares.