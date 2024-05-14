Sancheong’s 40th Azalea Festival Draws 70,000 Visitors

The 40th Sancheong Hwangmaesan Azalea Festival concluded on May 12th, exceeding expectations with 70,000 visitors and an estimated economic impact of 180 million won, according to Sancheong County officials.

Held under the theme “Sancheong, colored by azaleas,” the festival showcased the vibrant beauty of Hwangmaesan Mountain’s azaleas, solidifying its position as Sancheong’s signature springtime event.

“The festival attracted visitors seeking the breathtaking scenery and captivating fragrance of the azaleas in full bloom,” the county announced.

This year’s edition offered a diverse range of experiences and entertainment beyond floral appreciation.

Kicking off with the Azalea Harvest Festival on April 27th, the event featured a market showcasing local agricultural specialties and delicious cuisine from regional restaurants.

New attractions like organic Korean beef tasting and discount sales events also proved popular with attendees.

Family-friendly activities like the Hwangmaesan Children’s Stamp Event, free photo printing services, and pottery wheel experiences ensured a memorable experience for visitors of all ages.