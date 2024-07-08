Image: Namhae-gun
Sangju Eunmosae Beach Officially Opens for Summer Season

By Haps Staff

Sangju Eunmosae Beach in Namhae has officially opened to the public for summer operations.

The beach will be open for 45 days, until August 18. Daily operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with extended hours until 9 p.m. from August 1 to 15.

Safety is a top priority, with 17 beach lifeguards and at least one health worker on duty.

The beach management has coordinated with the police, coast guard, fire department, and beach promotion associations to ensure an effective safety management system.

Additionally, weekly radiation tests will be conducted to monitor for any potential contamination from Fukushima.

Sangju Silver Sand Beach is a renowned summer destination in Namhae-gun, attracting around 100,000 visitors annually.

It boasts a wide, fine silver sand beach, a lush pine forest, an all-season auto-camping site, gentle water depth, and warm temperatures, making it an ideal spot for vacationers.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

