Image: Namhae-gun
‘Sanhae’, a Farmhouse Restaurant in Namhae-gun Opens

Haps Staff

The opening ceremony of Sanhae‘, a farmhouse restaurant in Namhae-gun, was held on the 9th at Darengi Village in Nam-myeon.

The farmhouse restaurant was created with the support of the Gyeongnam Agricultural Research and Development Institute and Namhae-gun, and is operated under the concept of  “good ingredients make good taste”

After consulting with experts, they present menu offerings using local specialties.

In addition to the representative menus such as the octopus rice set meal made with wild turmeric and stone octopus, the porridge made with spinach and pumpkin grown in the sea breezeand the assorted seafood set meal flavored with soy sauce, they also developed unique menu options such as Yi Sun-sin noodles.

Homemade fermented vinegar and fish sauce are used to add not only umami but also a healthy taste to the food, and you can feel the charm of Namhae-gun with its seasonal specialties from the mountainsfields, and sea.

