Saryangdo Island Named an “Island of October to Visit”

Tongyeong’s Saryangdo Island has been named the ‘Island of October’ by the Korea Forest Service.

To commemorate this honor, a climbing competition will take place this month, celebrating its inclusion among the nation’s most renowned mountains.

Saryangdo Island composed of two distinct islands, Sangdo and Hado, facing each other, is interconnected by the Saryang Bridge.

It’s renowned for hosting Jiri Mountain, which shares its name with one of Korea’s national parks and sacred mountains, reaching an impressive elevation of 397.8 meters above sea level.

This rocky mountain formation, was sculpted by the relentless forces of wind and rain over countless years.

Surrounding the rugged ridges of Jiri Mountain is a lush forest, with peculiarly shaped rocks dotting the landscape.

Oknyebong Peak, standing at a remarkable 304 meters above sea level, holds a special allure.

The peak’s name, Oknyebong, stems from the feng shui notion of “Oknyeotangeumhyeong,” which translates to the shape of a woman playing a harp, evoking the fascinating tale of Oknyeo.

In honor of being selected as one of the nation’s top 100 famous mountains, the ‘Saryangdo Oknyebong National Climbing Festival’ takes place every October.

This year marks its 18th anniversary, with a two-day event scheduled on the 20th and 21st at Saryang Middle School and the Oknyebong area.

The festivities include a diverse array of programs, showcasing the unique attractions of Saryangdo Island, delectable local cuisine, safety prayers, street games, fishing boat parades, and captivating special performances.

