Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Sasang Indie Station Renovated With Graffiti

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan Government and the Busan Cultural Foundation announced that they will carry out a “ST-ART Sasang” project to revitalize the outer wall of the Sasang Indie Station with graffiti art from five top graffiti artists.

They include the artist Gu Hyun-ju, a graffiti artist in Busan, GR1 who is known for his exhibit at the OCI Museum, and JAYFLOW, who was recognized for his work in the “Parisian Walk Exhibition,” to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Hermes.

A live painting event will be held at 2 p.m. on the 16th at Sasang Indie Station, a complex cultural facility that opened in July 2013.

Source : https://www.befm.or.kr/sub/template.php?midx=38#news_cont [BeFM 부산영어방송]

