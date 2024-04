The Kakao Games Game OST Festival performance scheduled at the Busan Cultural Center Grand Theater on Saturday, April 13, at 5 p.m. has been postponed.

Due to unforeseen circumstances related to the organizer and the concurrent international game exhibition G-STAR 2024 in Busan, the performance will now take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 15th.

All existing reservations will be canceled, and refunds will be processed accordingly.