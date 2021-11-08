Save the Date: ECCK Gala 2021 Planned for December 3 in Busan

The European Chamber of Commerce Korea has announced that they have rescheduled the ECCK Gala for December 3, 2021, in Busan.

In order to ensure social distancing, the number of event participants is limited to 50.

The event will take place on Friday, December 3 at the Paradise Hotel in Haeundae from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Reservations can be made here.

This unique event attracts CEOs and executives of European companies, as well as European embassies and business associations and it will be an excellent opportunity for you to promote and raise your company’s brand awareness to a prominent audience in Korea.

Moreover, corporate partners are also able to book tables for a number of their guests for this yearly highlight.

For inquiries about the event or partnership:

Busan Office: Ms Nuri Chung ([email protected], 051-959-9696)