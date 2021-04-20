Save the Date: ECCK Gala 2021 Set for June 25 in Busan and Seoul

The European Chamber of Commerce Korea has announced that they will hold the ECCK Gala 2021 which is scheduled for June 25, 2021 in both Seoul and Busan simultaneously.

In order to ensure social distancing, the number of event participants is limited and people will further be seated to ensure a safe distance of 1 meter and a set menu will be served.

Some details of the event, including locations and ticket prices, have yet to be released, however, the ECCK is a partnership opportunity for the event for companies that are interested.

The event will, however, be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in both Seoul and Busan.

This unique event attracts CEOs and executives of European companies, as well as European embassies and business associations and it will be an excellent opportunity for you to promote and raise your company’s brand awareness to a prominent audience in Korea.

Moreover, corporate partners are also able to book tables for a number of their guests for this yearly highlight.

More details about the event will be released in the oncoming weeks.