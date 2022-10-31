Save the Date: ECCK Gala 2022 Planned for December 8 in Busan

The European Chamber of Commerce Korea has announced that they have scheduled the ECCK Gala for December 8, 2022, in Busan.

The event will take place on Thursday, December 8 in the second-floor ballroom at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Marine City from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Reservations can be made here.

This unique event attracts CEOs and executives of European companies, as well as European embassies and business associations and it will be an excellent opportunity for you to promote and raise your company’s brand awareness to a prominent audience in Korea.

Moreover, corporate partners are also able to book tables for a number of their guests for this yearly highlight.