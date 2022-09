Despite the BTS concert being held for free to attract the 2030 World Expo in Busan, there have been dozens of posts on online second-hand trading sites selling BTS Busan concert tickets.

The amount of tickets varies from 100,000 won to close to 800,000 won, with some sellers upon contact raising the prices even higher.

BTS performances generally require strict identification, limiting entry to people who buy or get admission tickets second-hand.