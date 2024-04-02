Image: Dream Theatre
School of Rock

By Haps Staff

The ‘School of Rock’ world tour, a masterpiece by Andrew Lloyd Webber, embarks on its first visit to Korea in five years, offering a vibrant and energetic stage with actors playing instruments themselves.

Event Information

Period: Through April 14, 2024

Venue: Dream Theatre

○ Time: Tue. to Fri. 7:30 p.m./ Sat. 2:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m./ Sun. 3:00 p.m.

April 5, 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

April 10, 2:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Age recommendation: those born before Dec. 31, 2017

Running Time: 160 minutes

Intermission: 20 minutes

Tickets: VIP-seat 170,000 won, R-seat 140,000 won, S-seat 110,000 won, A-seat 90,000 won, B-seat 60,000 won

Website

How to get there:

Metro Line 2 Busan Int’l Finance Center∙Busan Bank Station, Exit 3 then a 3-minute walk or Metro Line 1 Beomnaegol Station, Exit 4 then about a 9-minute walk.

