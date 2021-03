1,031 schools in Busan kicked off the new semester yesterday in accordance with level 1.5 social distancing regulations for schools.

Kindergartens, 1st and 2nd grades in elementary school, and 3rd year in high school held full capacity classes yesterday while other grades held in person classes with up to two-thirds capacity.

Each school held its commencement ceremony according to its own guidelines.

Some schools held additional commencements in the afternoon to maintain two-thirds capacity.