Schools Postponed Two More Weeks, New Semester to Begin March 23

BeFM News

The government instructed all kindergartens and elementary and secondary schools nationwide today to again postpone the start of the spring semester, by two weeks,
to protect students from the coronavirus outbreak as the number of underage patients has topped 200.

Minister of Education Yoo Eun-hae announced the second postponement of the start of the new school year in two weeks.

Under the unprecedented instruction, all kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools across the country will begin their new school year on March 23, three weeks later than initially planned.

Education Office Looks to Home Learning

Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education is preparing a support plan for learning at home.

Elementary school students will follow a weekly study plan provided by their homeroom teachers through an online ‘elementary one-touch study room’ while secondary school students will be guided by grade and subject for self-directed learning.

In addition, the office asked to make full use of its career and school support center website in addition to the e-learning center and online EBS classes to minimize any impairments to learning.

