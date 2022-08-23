Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Science Meets Film at the 21st Busan Science Festival

Haps Staff

The 21st Busan Science Festival will take place at the Busan Cinema Center for two days from August 27 to 28.

Co-hosted by the city of Busan and the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education, and also by the Busan Science and Technology Council and the Busan Creative Convergence Education Center, the event has been held non-face-to-face for the past two years due to the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak.

Under the theme of ‘Cine-Science Festival’, this science festival was designed to introduce science and technology applied to film production and to experience various scientific principles that can be seen in real films.

In addition, a total of 90 experience programs are operated with the participation of expert lectures based on film, performances of science magic, plays, and quiz games.

By program, there are 4 halls: Science Film (Film, Principle of Film), Imagination Film (Film, Imagination Costume), Film Thought (Lecture/Performance Quiz), and Film (Related Institutions/Schools).

The operating hours are from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, and more information about the event can be found on the website of the Busan Science and Technology Council (www.fobst.org).

The opening ceremony will be held at the outdoor plaza of the Cinema Center at 10 a.m. on the 27th with the participation of about 100 people, including university students and officials from related institutions such as Busan City, the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education, the Busan Science and Technology Council, and the Busan Creative Convergence Education Center.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
heavy intensity rain
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
94 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Tue
23 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 