Science Meets Film at the 21st Busan Science Festival

The 21st Busan Science Festival will take place at the Busan Cinema Center for two days from August 27 to 28.

Co-hosted by the city of Busan and the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education, and also by the Busan Science and Technology Council and the Busan Creative Convergence Education Center, the event has been held non-face-to-face for the past two years due to the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak.

Under the theme of ‘Cine-Science Festival’, this science festival was designed to introduce science and technology applied to film production and to experience various scientific principles that can be seen in real films.

In addition, a total of 90 experience programs are operated with the participation of expert lectures based on film, performances of science magic, plays, and quiz games.

By program, there are 4 halls: Science Film (Film, Principle of Film), Imagination Film (Film, Imagination Costume), Film Thought (Lecture/Performance Quiz), and Film (Related Institutions/Schools).

The operating hours are from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, and more information about the event can be found on the website of the Busan Science and Technology Council (www.fobst.org).

The opening ceremony will be held at the outdoor plaza of the Cinema Center at 10 a.m. on the 27th with the participation of about 100 people, including university students and officials from related institutions such as Busan City, the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education, the Busan Science and Technology Council, and the Busan Creative Convergence Education Center.