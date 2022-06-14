Sculptures from the Haeundae Sand Festival to be Reborn as NFT Artworks

The sand sculptures of Haeundae Beach which were torn down after the festival ended will be reborn as a non-fungible token or NFT artworks.

Haeundae-gu, Busan announced that it will hold an NFT exhibition of sand artworks until the 30th of this month at the old Haeundae station’s Atelier Chick Chick Pok Pok gallery.

In the exhibition, 24 representative works of three sand sculptors, including Gil Man, Choi Ji-hoon, and Ji Dae-young will be displayed in photographic form.

If visitors wish to purchase a photographic work after viewing it, it will be made into an NFT work.