Sea Route Between Korea and Japan Expected to Open in September

Haps Staff

The sea route between Korea and Japan is expected to resume in September at the earliest.

It’s been closed since April 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JR Kyushu Group, which operates the Queen Beetle service between Busan and Fukuoka, has applied for a high-speed passenger ship permit with the Busan Maritime and Fisheries Administration according to local media reports.

The Busan Port Authority is also starting to inspect berthing facilities and boarding bridges ahead of the re-opening of services.

 

